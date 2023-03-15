Murphy out to make speedy case in delayed workout

If Myles Murphy had his druthers, he would already be done with his pre-draft workouts.

But with his draft stock at stake – and millions of dollars to boot – the former Clemson defensive end isn’t taking any chances.

Murphy watched as some of his former teammates and NFL Draft prospects worked out in front of personnel with all 32 NFL teams Tuesday during Clemson’s Pro Day. Murphy was initially planning to perform for teams at the scouting combine in Indianapolis earlier this month, but he tweaked his hamstring the day before the defensive linemen were scheduled for on-field workouts.

Now Murphy will hold a private workout for teams in Clemson next month.

“I was working on 10-yard starts, and honestly I just pulled a little bit too hard and felt just a little tweak in my hamstring and knew I wasn’t going to be 100% to run the time I know I can run,” he said.

Murphy said he expects to be fully healthy by the time his scheduled workout rolls around April 4, which is roughly three weeks before the draft begins. And even as a 6-foot-5, 275-pound edge defender, Murphy has a lofty goal in mind for the 40-yard dash.

“The goal time is sub-4.55 (seconds),” said Murphy, whose targeted time is more in line with what skill position players usually run.

There’s plenty at stake for Murphy, who’s widely projected as the Tigers’ draft prospect. The former five-star recruit is projected to go somewhere in the first round, though there doesn’t seem to be a consensus on exactly how soon within the first 31 picks.

Some believe Murphy is a top-10 talent. Others have him sliding to the back half of the first round. ESPN analyst Todd McShay has Murphy closer to the middle, projecting him to the Seattle Seahawks with the 20th pick in his latest mock draft.

The rookie contract value of each top-10 selection in last year’s draft was more than $20 million, according to spotrac.com. That fell to roughly $11 million for the last pick in the first round.

Murphy said he doesn’t pay too much attention to the mocks – “I want my work to stay the same and keep my head level,” he said – but he believes perhaps the best way he can maximize his value is to show a rare attribute for an edge defender of his size.

“How fast I really am,” Murphy said. “A lot of people, they see the speed that’s on the field. But I don’t think a lot of that speed is really recognized as far as what it actually is.”

There are also questions about whether Murphy fits better as a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme or an outside linebacker in a 3-4 at the next level. He said he believes there’s enough variety in his skill set to perform either role.

“The speed aspect. Getting off with the ball. And power. I’m extremely strong,” he said. “I’ve played anywhere from the 3 technique all the way out to the 9 and dominated in each gap. Also dropped in coverage. … Covered the (running) back out of the backfield having to run him down 40 yards down the field. I’ve really done a little bit of everything and dominated each one of those.

Murphy said he plans to show as much of that versatility as he needs to for teams during his workout.

“Whatever they want to see, I’m going to be showcasing,” he said. “If that’s a 4-3 defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker stuff, I’m going to be doing both of those things.”

There’s plenty of interest in one of the ACC’s top pass rushers the last couple of seasons. Murphy, the Tigers’ sack leader in both, met with 11 teams on the first night he arrived at the combine. He said he’s got a visit with the New Orleans Saints scheduled for April 14.

“I’m sure more are going to line up,” Murphy said.