NFL Tiger heading back to the Carolinas

An NFL Tiger is heading back to the Carolinas.

The Carolina Panthers announced that they agreed to terms with former Clemson defensive lineman DeShawn Williams on Wednesday night. The 30-year-old Williams started 15 games last season for the Denver Broncos, playing for former Broncos and new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as well as senior assistant Dom Capers. Williams of course grew up in Central, S.C., where he starred at Daniel High before going to Clemson. Originally an undrafted free agent, Williams has spent time with the Bengals, Dolphins, Colts and Calgary Stampeders of the CFL, to go along with his three stints with the Broncos. Williams has played in 50 career NFL games and made 34 starts, tallying 115 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and eight sacks. Let’s go home! pic.twitter.com/elTNXYplXI — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) March 15, 2023

