5-star, nation's No. 1 linebacker returns to Clemson

A five-star prospect ranked as the nation’s top linebacker returned to Clemson this week.

The Clemson Insider confirmed that Jefferson (Ga.) High School’s Sammy Brown was back on campus Wednesday to take in the Tigers’ scrimmage.

Brown (6-3, 235) is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 6 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class by 247Sports, while the 247Sports Composite considers him the No. 1 linebacker and No. 12 overall prospect in his class.

Now a rising senior, Brown was the first prospect in the 2024 class to receive a Clemson offer, which he picked up as a rising junior back in March 2022.

Brown has been to Clemson numerous times, including for the Tigers’ elite junior day in late January.

“I thought everything about (Saturday) really just reinforced what I knew about Clemson,” Brown said to TCI after the elite junior day visit. “Just a really great experience and had a great time catching up with coaches and other recruits.”

“I really like Clemson,” he added. “They’re top to bottom one of the best in college football. They’re a great fit for me whether it be on or off the field. I really like what they have done and where they’re going.”

Brown is set to make his official visit to Clemson the first week in June.

Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Ohio State are some other top contenders for the coveted recruit.

