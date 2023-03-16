Clemson player enters transfer portal

A Clemson freshman has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Chauncey Gibson has entered the portal, TCI confirmed.

Gibson redshirted this season.

The 6-5, 190-pound combo guard from Dallas, Texas was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. He chose Clemson over SMU, Old Dominion and Texas Tech.

Gibson averaged 17.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in his final season for Kimball High School. He was listed as the No. 23 player in the state of Texas by Blue Zurtuche and Texas Basketball Review.