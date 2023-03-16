Fast-rising 4-star OL, parents ‘very impressed’ by first Clemson visit

Last week, Clemson played host to a fast-rising offensive line prospect from the Tar Heel State who has seen his recruiting stock take off this year.

Marvin Ridge High School (Waxhaw, N.C.) four-star Kai Greer traveled to Tiger Town and took in a spring practice on Wednesday, March 8.

It was the first visit to Clemson for the 6-foot-6, 280-pound rising senior in the class of 2024, and both he and his parents came away highly impressed.

“It was really, really great,” Greer said of the visit in an interview with The Clemson Insider. “I got to talk to Coach Austin (offensive line coach Thomas Austin) a lot. He’s newer at Clemson, but he’s a great guy and great coach. Got to see practice, that was really great. A lot of competition, it’s always really good to see that. High energy. I really liked sitting in the player meeting with the coach before practice. I got a feel of how he coaches players, just kind of what that was like. And the facilities were all really great. Me and my parents were very impressed.”

The aforementioned Austin, as well as head coach Dabo Swinney, made a great impression on Greer – who has collected a dozen power conference offers in this calendar year alone.

“I think they’re really great guys,” Greer said. “They’re really focused on development of their players. They’re just real honest and nice guys, and I think they treat their players really well. I like their coaching style as well. It’s about getting them ready for the competition they’re about to face.”

Since receiving his first Power Five offer from Duke this past December, Greer has racked up more power conference offers in 2023 from Georgia Tech, Missouri, Louisville, Maryland, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Boston College, Penn State, Miami, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State and West Virginia, to go along with a bunch of other Division I FBS offers.

Greer named Georgia Tech, Miami, Louisville, Duke and Vanderbilt as some schools showing the most interest, and Clemson is certainly interested in him as well.

“They’re definitely interested,” he said. “They talked to me about that stuff at the end (of the visit). But they’re going to come by and visit me during springtime at my school, and they said I kind of popped up late on the recruiting since my first Power Five offer was not too long ago. So, they already offered a few guys before I even kind of popped up to them. But yeah, they definitely are interested.”

Florida hosted Greer the weekend before he visited Clemson. This past weekend, he went to Northwestern, and he’ll be at Penn State this weekend.

Greer said he would love to return to Clemson “as soon as possible,” and after a great first trip to Tiger Town last week, he would really love to receive an offer from the Tigers moving forward.

“I think Clemson’s a great school,” he said. “I try not to think too much in the future, but I think it would be a great option to have and it would significantly affect my recruitment process.”

–Photo courtesy of Kai Greer on Twitter (@KGreer74)

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

