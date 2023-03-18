Clemson Wins 1-0 Pitcher's Duel Over Virginia to Clinch Series

Clemson, SC — No. 4 Clemson won a 1-0 pitcher’s duel over Virginia 4-1 to clinch the series on Saturday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium. With the win, the Tigers improved to 28-1 (5-0 ACC) while the Cavaliers fall to 18-9 (1-4 ACC).

Both pitchers controlled the contest as they kept the hitters off balance. Clemson starter Valerie Cagle (12-1) earned the win in her ninth complete game of the season while Virginia starter Molly Grube (7-5) suffered the loss in a complete game effort.

The Tigers scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the third inning. Ally Miklesh led off with an infield single and moved around to third thanks to a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt. McKenzie Clark followed with a sac fly to deep center to plate Miklesh and give Cagle all the support she needed.

Clemson finished the contest with two hits, one each from Maddie More and Miklesh, while Virginia tallied three hits.

Clemson and Virginia will conclude the series on Sunday afternoon at 4:00PM in a game televised by ACC Network.

