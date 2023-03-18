Clemson Takes Down Virginia 4-1 in Series Opener

Clemson, SC — No. 4 Clemson used a big third inning to take down Virginia 4-1 in the series opener between the teams on Saturday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium. With the win, the Tigers improved to 27-1 (4-0 ACC) while the Cavaliers fall to 18-8 (1-3 ACC).

Clemson scored three two-out runs in the third inning to take an early lead. Ally Miklesh started things off with a leadoff walk before moving to third on a single. Maddie Moore drew a two-out walk to put runners on the corners. Valerie Cagle hit an infield bouncer that Moore was initially called out on, but after a quick review overturned the call, the Tigers had a 1-0 lead. Caroline Jacobsen followed with the big blow of the inning with a two-run double into the rightfield gap for a 3-0 lead.

Virginia got on the board in the top of the fourth as they turned a leadoff double into a run on a sacrifice fly to cut the Clemson lead to 3-1.

The Tigers answered right back in the bottom of the frame. JoJo Hyatt worked a one-out walk followed by a Miklesh HBP and single from Reedy Davenport loaded the bases. McKenzie Clark blooped a ball into the outfield for a RBI to extend the lead to 4-1.

Clemson finished the contest with four hits, led by two from Jacobsen, while Virginia tallied two hits.

Tiger starter Millie Thompson (9-0) earned the win in her sixth complete game of the season while Cavalier starter Eden Bigham (5-3) suffered the loss.

Clemson and Virginia will play game two of the doubleheader and series later this afternoon.

