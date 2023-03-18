Clemson's '22 true freshman class tabbed as one of CFB's best

Clemson’s 2022 true freshman class was tabbed as one of college football’s best by this national outlet.

PFF recently published an article ranking the top 10 true freshman classes of the 2022 college football season, basing the ranking solely on the performance of their true freshmen last season.

Clemson’s freshman class checked in at No. 7 in PFF’s ranking.

“Blake Miller was Clemson’s starting right tackle as a true freshman this past season. He impressed, especially in the run game. His 76.8 run-blocking grade ranked second among ACC tackles in 2022,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote.

“Antonio Williams led the Tigers with 604 receiving yards in 2022 while Toriano Pride Jr. was one of Clemson’s starting outside cornerbacks as well.”

Miller and Williams both earned freshman All-American honors last season. Pride was a significant contributor as well, posting 23 tackles (one for loss), four pass breakups, a sack, an interception and a safety in 333 defensive snaps over 14 games (two starts).

Of course, Clemson’s 2022 true freshman class also featured players like quarterback Cade Klubnik, linebacker Wade Woodaz, wide receivers Cole Turner and Adam Randall, cornerback Jeadyn Lukus and safety Sherrod Covil, all of whom saw the field a good bit last season.

LSU tops PFF’s ranking of the best true freshman classes last season, while Penn State, Michigan, Georgia and Texas A&M round out the top five in that order.