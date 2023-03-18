OL target talks junior day, upcoming official, bond with future Tiger

Among the offensive line targets that attended Clemson’s junior day last Saturday was Eagan Boyer of Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C.

The standout class of 2024 recruit – who boasts around two dozen offers and made multiple gameday trips to Tiger Town last season – enjoyed his latest experience on campus last weekend.

“The visit went really well,” Boyer told The Clemson Insider. “We were able to get a lot of time with the staff and with the other recruits.”

What did the big 6-foot-8, 265-pound offensive tackle hear from the coaches while he was on campus?

“Really just a lot about development both on and off the field,” he said.

Boyer was part of the small group of prospects on hand for Clemson’s junior day, and the selectivity with which the Tigers go about their business in the recruiting process makes him feel like a priority.

“The way they do it with the limited number of guys makes you really feel important to them,” he said.

Boyer is one of a number of prospects who will return to Clemson for an official visit the weekend of June 2.

“It’s going to be good to get back there and get to know the staff more and also to get to be around the other recruits as well,” he said. “We were having a good time together by the end of practice Saturday.”

Boyer is teammates at Hough High with a future Tiger — Clemson class of 2024 kicker commit Nolan Hauser — and the two have developed a strong bond over the years.

“Me and Nolan are pretty tight,” Boyer said. “We’ve played together since Pee Wee ball, so it’s been fun going through this process with him.”

Boyer received an offer from Clemson last month, and the Tigers are one of the top contenders in his recruitment.

“It means a lot because you know they are really selective with their offers. It’s one I was looking forward to getting,” he said. “Clemson is in the top few schools I’m considering at this point.”

Boyer’s lengthy offer list also includes Tennessee, Penn State, Auburn, Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State and Virginia Tech, among many others. Prior to last Saturday, he also visited Clemson for the Louisiana Tech and South Carolina games last season.