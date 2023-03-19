Swinney updates status of Clemson's quarterback room

Cade Klubnik is entrenched as Clemson’s starting quarterback, and Dabo Swinney feels better about the depth at the position based on what he’s seen so far this spring.

Hunter Helms and incoming freshman Christopher Vizzina have gotten the majority of the reps behind Klubnik through the first seven practices. Helms, who’s entering his third year in the program, has been repping with the second-team offense while Vizzina is going through his first spring at Clemson primarily with the third-teamers.

Swinney said Helms’ knowledge makes him someone “you know you can depend on.” Physically, Swinney said, Helms has worked himself into better shape this offseason, which has helped with his mobility.

“He’s changed his body,” Swinney said of Helms. “He’s not a guy that’s going to make a million plays with his legs, but he’s very smart. He knows the game. He understands the offense. He understands defense. But he’s really changed his composition, and I think that’s really helped him. He’s leaned up and looks good.”

A former four-star prospect, Vizzina is the Tigers’ latest blue-chip signee at the position. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder has reminded Swinney with his skill set why Clemson recruited him in the first place.

“It’s just easy to see the talent,” Swinney said. “The kid can really run, and he’s got a big arm. He can absolutely rip it. We’ve got a really good situation there.”

Clemson brought in another scholarship quarterback to help with numbers in former Alabama and Arizona State signal caller Paul Tyson. Much like Hunter Johnson last season, Tyson is expected to fill in further down the depth chart while helping provide some guidance for the other quarterbacks as well as some experience.

Tyson has played in 15 games over his first four collegiate seasons, but he’s had to wait to get started on the field at Clemson. A thumb injury has sidelined him for the first half of spring, though Swinney isn’t ruling out Tyson being able to go at some point once the Tigers resume practices March 27.

“Hate Paul hasn’t been able to practice,” Swinney said. “Hopefully he’ll be able to do some things post-spring break, but we’ll see. But I feel good about the guys we have for sure.”

