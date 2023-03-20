Freshman DB a 'natural' at cornerback

Dabo Swinney has been watching Shelton Lewis up close for a few months now.

Every time Clemson’s coach puts eyes on his freshman defensive back, he seemingly comes away more impressed with what he sees.

“He’s very skilled,” Swinney said.

Lewis is one of 14 incoming freshmen taking part in spring practices as mid-year enrollees, but the Tigers’ cornerback has been with the program before January. Lewis signed with Clemson in December as a three-star prospect out of Stockbridge (Georgia) High and joined the team later that month in Miami for a handful of Orange Bowl practices.

“I got a chance to get a sneak peek of him at the bowl, and he’s just a smooth, instinctive, very natural player,” Swinney said.

Lewis returned to the practice fields with the Tigers earlier this month for the start of spring drills, where he’s competed with Malcolm Greene and Nate Wiggins as well as fellow youngsters Toriano Pride Jr., Jeadyn Lukus and Myles Oliver at the position. Veteran corner Sheridan Jones (abs) is limited this spring coming off surgery.

Lukus recently underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the spring, creating even more of an opportunity for Lewis and the rest of Clemson’s young corners when practices resume March 27. But the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is already cashing in on his chances.

Lewis produced one of the highlights of Clemson’s first scrimmage last week when he returned an interception for a touchdown.

“He can run,” Swinney said. “He’s got really good technique. He’s got excellent ball skills, and he’s incredibly competitive. All of those things are going to serve him well.”

Jones and Wiggins will head into next season atop the depth chart, but the competition to fill in behind them is ongoing at the position. Whether or not Lewis is able to carve out a role on defense in his first season with the Tigers remains to be seen, but he’s off to a good start both mentally and physically in coordinator Wes Goodwin’s system.

“He’s not been overwhelmed,” Swinney said. “He’s picked things up. He’s shown up and competed every single day.”

