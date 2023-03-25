Cardinals reportedly seeking huge return in potential Hopkins trade

Trade rumors and speculation surrounding former Clemson wide receiver Deandre Hopkins continue to swirl.

The Arizona Cardinals are understandably seeking significant compensation in a potential trade involving Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro.

However, the Cardinals’ asking price may have to come down if they are going to deal the veteran wideout.

On NFL Live, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Cardinals have been looking for a “Christian McCaffrey package” in trade talks regarding Hopkins:

“Talking to other teams around the league, they do expect something to shake out with a Hopkins trade with Arizona in the near future, but that Arizona would have to come off their asking price. I’ve talked to teams who say that Arizona has wanted a second-round pick and more, almost like a Christian McCaffrey package that you saw during the season last year — second-, third-round pick, something big. So, teams aren’t willing to do that as of yet.”

During this past season, the Carolina Panthers dealt McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the trade deadline for a package that included 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

McCaffrey is four years younger than Hopkins, who will turn 31 in early June 6, and Hopkins’ contract could dissuade teams from giving up the aforementioned type of draft capital.

Hopkins has two years and $34.4 million left on his current contract. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that a trade involving Hopkins “would likely mean an altered contract.”

After serving a six-game suspension to start last season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, Hopkins tallied a team-high 717 receiving yards with three touchdowns and had 64 catches in nine games. He has posted 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across three seasons with the Cardinals.

Since being drafted by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Hopkins has amassed 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns across his 10 NFL seasons with the Texans and Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals continue to ask for a 2nd round pick plus more for DeAndre Hopkins, per @JFowlerESPN. pic.twitter.com/gI2i5s59uq — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 25, 2023

