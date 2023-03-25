Former Tiger finds new NFL home

A former Clemson standout has found a new home in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers announced recently they have signed Austin Bryant to a one-year deal.

The former Tiger defensive lineman was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Across four NFL seasons with the Lions (2019-22), Bryant played in 33 games, making six starts and compiling 65 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one pass defended. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder posted nine tackles and one pass defended in nine games with the Lions last season. Bryant, now 26, was part of Clemson’s two-deep rotation for his entire career (2015-18) and won a pair of national titles (2016 and 2018) in his four seasons with the Tigers. The Georgia native finished his Clemson career with 153 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 20.0 sacks, 32 quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, two caused fumbles and an interception over 51 games (29 starts). He earned Outstanding Defensive Player honors in the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic in the midst of Clemson’s undefeated 2018 campaign. San Francisco also recently signed Bryant’s fellow former Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell to a one-year deal. Bryant and Ferrell join another former Tiger, wide receiver/returner Ray-Ray McCloud, on the 49ers’ roster.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

