Miller open to playing on either side of Clemson’s offensive line

After becoming the first true freshman in seven years to start a season opener at offensive tackle, Blake Miller established himself as one of Clemson’s best five offensive linemen on the right side a season ago.

The question now is will he stay there?

Miller is getting some reps at left tackle this spring and is a viable candidate to switch sides, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. That’s because the Tigers are losing their top offensive lineman, Jordan McFadden, who’s prepping for the NFL Draft after protecting the blind side of the Tigers’ quarterbacks for the past two seasons.

“I’m excited to give it a shot and kind of learn a new position,” Miller said earlier this month.

The left side isn’t completely new to Miller. It’s where he played during his prep career at Strongsville (Ohio) High. But with McFadden entrenched as the starter there last season, Miller flipped over to the right and started all 14 games there.

Miller said he doesn’t prefer one side to the other. The technique, he said, is essentially the same at both tackle spots, and he’s repped on both sides enough at this point that he feels comfortable lining up wherever he’s needed.

“I feel like it’s getting better to the point where (the difference) is getting close to unnoticeable,” he said.

An early enrollee last year, Miller said he feels more comfortable going through his second spring with the Tigers. It’s allowed him to focus more on honing his technique, primarily when it comes to his hand usage, he said.

“Just get my technique better, my aggression better and then my understanding of the overall game better,” Miller added. “That’s my main goal right now whereas the first spring, it’s more of learn the offense and get the techniques at least somewhat understood. Now it’s kind of more trying to perfect things.”

The decision on where Miller will best fit into the offensive line for next season likely may not come until the fall. Former five-star signee Tristan Leigh has also gotten first-team reps at left tackle this spring. Marcus Tate is being held out as he recovers from knee surgery, but if Swinney and offensive line coach Thomas Austin feel good about the other options Clemson has at guard, Tate could even move out to left tackle, a position where he’s cross-trained at times.

Walker Parks, who slid inside to guard last season, could move back out to right tackle if Miller makes the switch, but Miller could also stay on the right side when it’s all said and done. Regardless of where he lines up, Miller said he will feel like a more prepared player after last season’s experiences.

“I felt like the biggest thing last year was understanding situational stuff and looking at guys’ alignments and tells they can give you to kind of see what they’re going to do before the ball is snapped,” he said. “I feel like that translates to both sides of the (line).”

