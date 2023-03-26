Clemson slides again in ESPN's future QB power rankings

ESPN recently released its college football future quarterback power rankings (subscription required).

The list projects the top 25 quarterback groups over the next three seasons (2023, 2024 and 2025) and is based on current rosters and committed prospects, while also considering other factors such as the likelihood of transfers (both incoming and outgoing) and programs that have continuity and success with coaching quarterbacks.

Clemson is now ranked No. 20 in ESPN’s future QB power rankings, down three spots from where the Tigers were in the future QB power rankings last year (No. 17) and down 18 spots from where they were in 2021 (No. 2).

Here is ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg’s reasoning for where he ranked Clemson in the future QB power rankings this year:

Clemson dropped 15 spots in the quarterback power rankings from 2021 to 2022. Last year’s results were better overall, but still not overly encouraging for a program that has thrived with the passing game. There’s some transition ahead, as two-year starter D.J. Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State and Clemson fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter before hiring TCU’s Garrett Riley, the Broyles Award winner. Riley’s task is to maximize Cade Klubnik, the decorated 2022 recruit who shined against North Carolina in the ACC championship before struggling in Clemson’s Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee. Klubnik and Riley are both Texas natives and should click, especially as Riley implements a quarterback-friendly system that helped TCU’s Max Duggan become the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season. Klubnik could be positioned to lead Clemson at least through the 2025 season. If he struggles, Clemson likely will turn to Christopher Vizzina, ESPN’s No. 7 pocket passer and No. 42 overall prospect in the 2023 class. Arizona State transfer Paul Tyson, who began his career at Alabama, will compete with Vizzina for the backup role. Tyson, the great-grandson of former Alabama coach Bear Bryant, was the Crimson Tide’s backup QB in 2021.

The top five in ESPN’s future QB power rankings, in order from Nos. 1-5, are Southern Cal, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama.

Besides Clemson, Florida State (No. 9) and North Carolina (No. 19) are the only other ACC teams in the rankings.

South Carolina is ranked two spots ahead of the Tigers at No. 18, while Notre Dame is No. 13.

