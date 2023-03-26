Clemson sweeps Georgia Tech 13-0 on Cagle's one-hitter

Valerie Cagle pitched a one-hit, five-inning shutout and the Tigers scored 13 runs to defeat Georgia Tech Sunday afternoon for the sweep.

The Tigers broke the game open with eight runs in the top of the fifth. Cagle started the rally when she was hit by a pitch. With one out, Alia Logoleo was hit by a pitch before Aby Vieira doubled to score Ansley Houston, who ran for Cagle, and Logoleo. Reedy Davenport walked with the bases loaded to score Logoleo. McKenzie Clark doubled to score Arielle Oda and Vieira. Maddie Moore doubled to score Clark and Davenport. Cagle finished it off with a two-run home run to score Moore.

With the win, Clemson moved to 32-1 overall and 9-0 in the ACC. The Tigers host South Carolina Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.