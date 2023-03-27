Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 6

Clemson (15-10, 2-4 ACC) picked up midweek wins over Winthrop and Kennesaw State before dropping two of three games at Georgia Tech over the weekend. The Tigers travel to Segra Park in Columbia to face College of Charleston on Tuesday before #2 Wake Forest comes to town for a Thursday-Saturday ACC series (Thursday game on ACC Network).

Overall Record: 15-10 (2-4 ACC) Last Week: 3-2 (1-2 ACC) 3/21 Tuesday College of Charleston W, 8-5 3/22 Wednesday @ Kennesaw State W, 6-2 3/24 Friday @ Georgia Tech L, 3-4 (11) 3/25 Saturday @ Georgia Tech L, 3-16 3/26 Sunday @ Georgia Tech W, 14-5 Next Week: 3/28 Tuesday vs. College of Charleston (16-7) 6:00PM 3/30 Thursday #2 Wake Forest (22-3, 7-2 ACC) 7:00PM (ACCN) 3/31 Friday #2 Wake Forest (22-3, 7-2 ACC) 6:00PM 4/1 Saturday #2 Wake Forest (22-3, 7-2 ACC) 2:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, March 27th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Caden Grice

The junior first baseman from Greer, SC earned his second straight hitter-of-the-week award after going 5-for-19 (.263) in five games last week. Grice had four homers, five runs, and 11 RBI with a .895 slugging percentage on the week.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Nick Clayton

The redshirt junior righty from York, SC earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for performance over three relief outings this week. In 7.0 innings over three games, Hoffmann allowed one run (earned) on four hits (.160 OBA) with no walks and eight strikeouts while picking up a win (Winthrop).

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored their opponents 34-32 despite being outhit .297 (54 hits) to .241 (40 hits). On the week, Clemson had five doubles, eight homers, 32 walks, and five HBPs against 47 strikeouts while going 4-8 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 6.15 ERA, allowing 32 runs (31 earned) in 45.1 innings with 23 walks and four HBPs against 44 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .990 clip, committing two errors in 200 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson faces College of Charleston on Tuesday at Segra Park in Columbia, The Tigers are 2-2 all-time at Segra Park, including a 1-1 record against the Cougars (4-1 win in 2019 and a 7-5 loss in 2022). Overall, Clemson is 31-5 against College of Charleston with both previous neutral meetings occurring at Segra Park. The Tigers welcome Wake Forest to town this weekend in ACC. Clemson leads the all-time series 142-60-1, including a 72-23-1 mark in Tigertown (60-12 at DKS). The Tigers have won the last six series between the squads, with sweeps in 2018 and 2021 while winning two of three games in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2022.

