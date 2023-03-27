Highly touted DB announces Clemson offer

Football

By March 27, 2023 9:08 pm

Dabo Swinney has extended an offer to one of the nation’s best defensive backs in the class of 2024.

Lancaster (TX) star cornerback Corian Gipson announced an offer from the Tigers on Monday. Gipson was in Clemson for a visit on Monday.

The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback is the No. 60 overall recruit and No. 7 at his position according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking.

–Photo courtesy of Corian Gipson on Twitter (@CorianGipson)

