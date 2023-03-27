Speedy Ohio receiver says offer would put Clemson 'at the top of my list'

Clemson has made a name for itself when it comes to developing wide receiver talent.

One name to keep an eye on at the receiver position in the recruiting class of 2024 is Central Catholic (OH) star Jaylen Watson.

Watson is currently ranked as three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking, coming in as the No. 971 overall prospect and No. 127 wide receiver in the class of 2024.

His offer list is up to 12, with a number of Power Five schools currently vying for his abilities.

“Every offer is truly a big blessing,” he said. “To have a program believe in you and your talents is, I think, why you play this game to get to that next level in your life.”

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound speedster has been in constant contact with Clemson wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Tyler Grisham.

“(Grisham) wants me to come down to check out everything and he said he will be keeping up with me during my senior year,” Watson said. “He also said Clemson doesn’t recruit everybody or offer a lot of kids. They know who they want and go after the right guys who fit their program. He loves my mindset and how I carry myself from what he can see.”

Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota and West Virginia are the only Power Five offers that Watson lists at this point, but he claims an offer from the Tigers would be a gamechanger.

“It would mean the world to have that opportunity,” Watson said. “Kids dream of playing for Clemson. The program Coach Swinney has built is top tier. It would be at the top of my list for sure. How could it not be, a chance to get a great education and coached by some of the best coaches in college football. That’s a win to me.”

Watson has yet to make it down to Clemson for a visit, but plans on making a trip to the Palmetto State sometime during the spring. He also plans to participate in the program’s football camp in June.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

