Wright on Tigers' latest win: ‘It felt great’

Sunday’s nine-run win over Georgia Tech was just what the doctor ordered for first-year head coach Erik Bakich and his Clemson team, which was coming off of back-to-back losses earlier in the weekend at the hands of the Yellow Jackets.

With two big performances from infielder Blake Wright and two-way player Caden Grice, who was later named co-ACC and national player-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball, the Tigers were able to leave with their second ACC win of the 2023 season while preventing the series sweep in the process.

Wright and Grice led the way for Clemson in Sunday’s series finale, combining for an impressive 5-for-9 at the plate with five runs, nine RBIs and three homers en route to the 14-5 win, the first ACC road win of the season for the Tigers.

“Blake Wright had a big day,” Bakich said on Sunday. “Been waiting for him to bust out and he did in a huge way. Needed it today.”

What a day it was for the Florida native who led the way for Clemson, scoring two runs and driving in four more with three hits including one double and one homer hit hard to left that generated a seven-run sixth inning for the Tigers to solidify what his head coach described as “just a quality team win.”

“It felt great,” Wright said. “Shoutout to the coaches for having a great plan for us as a team and shoutout to Caden for pitching his butt off and also showing up offensively too. Great team win and looking to carry the momentum forward.”

In his 22 starts so far this season, the third baseman is hitting .276 at the plate with 16 runs, 24 hits, six doubles, three homers and 17 RBIs while boasting a .448 slugging percentage and .343 on-base percentage.

