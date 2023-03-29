Clemson pro switching back to familiar jersey number

A former Clemson wide receiver in the NFL is switching back to a familiar number.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Tee Higgins will swap jersey numbers this season and will now sport No. 5 — the same number he wore at Clemson from 2017-19, when he recorded 135 career receptions for 2,448 yards and 27 receiving touchdowns.

Higgins had previously worn No. 85 with the Bengals since they selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Over his first three NFL seasons, Higgins has caught 215 passes for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Higgins, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is now eligible for a contract extension.

Tee Higgins is officially switching to number 5 this season. (📸: @Bengals) pic.twitter.com/XJASVNO3xU — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 29, 2023

New number who dis pic.twitter.com/M5NiVf61VM — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 29, 2023

That’s number 5 Tee Higgins to you. pic.twitter.com/fTdtgveLwj — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 29, 2023

