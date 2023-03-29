Clemson's new OC recognized as nation's best

Clemson’s new offensive coordinator has been recognized as the nation’s best at his position by this national outlet.

Pro Football Focus tabbed Garrett Riley as the top offensive coordinator in college football going into the upcoming season, coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him take home the Broyles Award as the best assistant coach in the country.

Riley, who was officially hired by Clemson on Jan. 13, has spent the past three seasons as an offensive coordinator, first calling plays for Sonny Dykes at SMU before following Dykes to TCU last season.

Riley’s offense finished ninth nationally in scoring (38.8 points per game). TCU also ranked 27th in total offense (455 yards per game), 31st in rushing (193.3) and 39th in passing (26.17). Under Riley’s tutelage, TCU quarterback Max Duggan won the Davey O’Brien Award as college football’s top signal caller.

In Riley’s two seasons as SMU’s coordinator, the Mustangs ranked in the top 15 in yards and points. His offenses have never averaged fewer than 38.4 points.

“The younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, Garrett is proving that offensive brilliance runs in the Riley genes,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote in regard to Riley’s ranking as the nation’s No. 1 OC.

“In his two years as SMU offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021, he led the Mustangs to two consecutive top-25 finishes in expected points added (EPA) per play. This past season — his first as TCU’s offensive coordinator — he won the Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in college football after elevating a Horned Frogs squad that ranked 41st in the country in EPA per play in 2021 to a 15th-place finish in 2022. His quarterback, Max Duggan, was ultimately named as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, the best finish for a TCU player since 1955.”

Washington’s Ryan Grubb and Utah’s Andy Ludwig are ranked behind Riley on PFF’s list of the nation’s 10 best offensive coordinators, with Wisconsin’s Phil Longo and LSU’s Mike Denbrock rounding out the top five.

