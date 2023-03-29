Day 9 observations from Clemson's spring practice

Clemson resumed its spring with its ninth practice late Wednesday afternoon. The first handful of periods were open to the media for viewing.

Here are some observations from those periods:

The quarterback pecking order remained the same as it’s been all spring: Hunter Helms got the second-team reps behind Cade Klubnik while incoming freshman Christopher Vizzina repped with the third team.

Incoming freshman Harris Sewell got first-team reps at left guard during the tempo period. He was joined by Tristan Leigh (left tackle), Will Putnam (center), Trent Howard (right guard) and Blake Miller (right tackle) on the first-team offensive line.

The second-team offensive line consisted of Collin Sadler (left tackle), Dietrick Pennington (left guard), Ryan Linthicum (center), Bryn Tucker (right guard) and another early enrollee, Ian Reed (right tackle).

Cole Turner caught a couple of passes from Cade Klubnik during the tempo period. Later, Antonio Williams snagged a deep ball along the sideline over safety Andrew Mukuba, who was in man coverage. Mukuba thought Williams pushed off and pleaded to one of the referees on hand for a flag to no avail.

Nick Eason was hot at one point during the tempo period — and not because of the weather. Clemson’s second-year defensive line coach wasn’t happy about how long it was taking some of the players in his position group to get lined up as well as their pad level, and an animated Eason, whose voice could be heard from across the field, let them know it.

Two of Clemson’s high-profile defensive line signees, Peter Woods and Vic Burley, joined Tyler Davis on the punt protection team.

Mitchell Mayes, who was also in a knee brace, joined fellow offensive linemen Marcus Tate and Walker Parkers in wearing yellow jerseys (non-participation). Receiver Beaux Collins remained in a green jersey (limited). Defensive end Justin Mascoll was also in green.

Defensive lineman Tre Williams, cornerback Sheridan Jones and safety Tyler Venables were all looking on in street clothes.

Safety Sherrod Covil was back at practice. Covil had missed some time earlier this spring dealing with a personal matter.

Former Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins was in attendance as was Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott and members of his coaching staff. Collins and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had a prolonged chat off to the side at one point.

