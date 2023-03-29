Simpson shares most memorable moment of his college career

Trenton Simpson committed to Clemson on Dec. 14, 2019, the same day he received an offer from the Tigers while on an official visit. It was his dream offer, but had he not gotten that offer, North Carolina would have been the odds-on favorite to land the five-star prospect from Charlotte.

So three years later, when Clemson beat UNC 39-10 to win the ACC Championship on Dec. 3, 2022, it was a special moment for Simpson. In fact, the star linebacker considers it the most memorable moment of his impressive three-year college career.

“I would definitely say winning the ACC Championship my last year at Clemson against North Carolina,” Simpson said during an interview with Kay Adams on her Up & Adams show. “I’m from North Carolina, and just winning against the home state school that everybody thought I was going to go to – just accomplishing that with all my teammates, and I had a really well game. And just going out there and doing my thing and ending my career the right way and being a champion, that felt so great because I know how much work I put in and how much my teammates put in as well.”

Simpson tied for team lead with nine tackles (1.5 for loss) in the ACC Championship Game, capping his 2022 season that saw him be named a Butkus Award semifinalist and third-team All-ACC selection.

Simpson tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (4.0 for loss) as credited by the coaching staff and had 2.5 sacks to go with three pass breakups and two forced fumbles across 12 games last season. In his Clemson career (2020-22), he racked up 187 tackles (22.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles over 37 games.

Simpson, widely projected as a first-round or early second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, also discussed a number of other topics with Adams including his performance at the NFL Combine, his biggest strengths on the field, what his emotions will be like when he gets drafted and more.

You can check out clips from the interview below:

166 total tackles… 12.5 sacks… 3 forced fumbles… and countless of memories.@TrentonSimpson_ shares the most memorable moment of his college career.

⁰@heykayadams | @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/1DH2GbRhqm — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 28, 2023

“When it was time to go out there in the Combine, I knew I was going to put on a show.” 💪😤⁰⁰- @TrentonSimpson_ ⁰@heykayadams | @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/dxktBICovk — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 28, 2023

.@TrentonSimpson_ reveals what his biggest strengths on the field are… and we genuinely feel bad for any QB who faces him.@heykayadams | @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/RpAtskHs0f — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 28, 2023

The moment @TrentonSimpson_ gets drafted is going to be an emotional one. ⁰

…and we're already grabbing allllll the tissue to prepare for the waterworks.@heykayadams | @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/a39hKW9Y0u — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 28, 2023

