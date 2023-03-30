Briningstool discusses Riley's offense and 'a big change from last year'

Entering his third year at Clemson in 2023, Jake Briningstool is excited about the Tigers’ new-look attack.

The rising junior tight end has seen a big difference this spring in Clemson’s offense, which he feels will benefit playmakers like himself with the type of offensive system that new coordinator Garrett Riley is bringing to the table.

“I think this offense definitely allows us to have a lot of matchup problems, especially the tight ends and I think just everybody across the board,” Briningstool said following Wednesday’s spring practice. “I think Coach Riley’s really done a good job coming in, identifying playmakers and just working to get them the ball. So, I think that’s a big change from last year, just more opportunity for everybody, and I think we fit in nicely. So, I’m excited.”

Briningstool is the leading candidate to take over Davis Allen’s role as Clemson’s No. 1 tight end, coming off a breakout sophomore season in 2022 that saw him bring in 25 catches for 285 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.

A former unanimous four-star and top-100 national prospect, Briningstool has gotten noticeably bigger since last season. The 6-foot-7 Tennessee native weighed in at 233 pounds earlier this week and intends to put on some more weight ahead of the 2023 campaign.

“I want to hit 240 before the fall, so that’s what I’m shooting for, 240 at the big weigh in,” he said.

The bulked-up Briningstool believes Riley’s offense will give him and other weapons a good chance to get wide open and make plays this season, thanks in part to the freedom afforded to route-runners within the scheme that’s being implemented.

“We just started installing this spring, so we’re just getting the basics of the offense down,” he said. “But I would say really just guys having freedom in their routes to find grass, freedom to read man or zone, and then I would just say adjusting your routes based off the coverage you see, it really just allows guys to get open, find the grass. You’re running away from a guy in man coverage, so you can create separation and get open. So, I would just say the freedom of the route running is the biggest difference, and I would say the main reason why we’d be more open.”

