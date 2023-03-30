Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Nick Hoffmann

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Nick Hoffmann, a redshirt junior righthander from Centerville, Ohio.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Pasta
Favorite Pre-Game Tradition:
Hanging out with teammates in the clubhouse
Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Sweep hats
Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Favorite MLB Baseball Team:
Atlanta Braves
Favorite Food:
Steak
Favorite Hobby Outside Baseball:
Lake days with family
Favorite Sport to Watch (besides baseball):
Hockey
Favorite Musician:
Zach Bryan
What sport would you play other than baseball?:
Golf – try to play when I have time & would like to be better!
What famous person would you like to meet?:
Derek Jeter
If you could have dinner with anybody, who would you pick?:
Steve Jobs