Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Nick Hoffmann

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Nick Hoffmann, a redshirt junior righthander from Centerville, Ohio.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:

Pasta

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition:

Hanging out with teammates in the clubhouse

Favorite Clemson Tradition:

Sweep hats

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:

Doug Kingsmore Stadium

Favorite MLB Baseball Team:

Atlanta Braves

Favorite Food:

Steak

Favorite Hobby Outside Baseball:

Lake days with family

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides baseball):

Hockey

Favorite Musician:

Zach Bryan

What sport would you play other than baseball?:

Golf – try to play when I have time & would like to be better!

What famous person would you like to meet?:

Derek Jeter

If you could have dinner with anybody, who would you pick?:

Steve Jobs