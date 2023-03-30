Clemson offer ‘would be very special’ for younger brother of current Tiger

The younger brother of a current Clemson defender can’t wait to get back on campus in a couple of weeks.

LBJ High School (Austin, Texas) class of 2024 athlete Fatu Mukuba – the talented sibling of Tigers rising junior safety Andrew Mukuba – plans to visit Clemson for the April 15 spring game.

“I’m very excited because I haven’t seen my brother in a while, so I’m very excited to see him actually go out there and play,” Fatu told The Clemson Insider. “I haven’t been to a game since like last year, so it’s going to be exciting.”

Fatu, who said it will be a recruiting visit for him, has been in contact of late with Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“They’ve just been keeping in touch with me, making sure I’m working and making sure my grades are keeping good,” he said. “They’re excited to see me up there. They’ve been trying to get me up there for a while now.”

Fatu plays both wide receiver and defensive back for LBJ, but the Tigers are looking at the 5-foot-10, 165-pound rising senior as a safety.

“That runs in the bloodline,” he said.

Clemson is certainly interested in Fatu, based on what he’s heard from his brother.

“My brother, he told me a couple things – he told me that they’re very interested in me, they want to see me up there for a couple camps and stuff like that,” Fatu said. “So, I’ve just got to wait it out.”

Fatu’s double-digit offer list includes Power Five offers from Kansas State and Colorado. This month, he has made visits to North Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Texas State.

Fatu said he is “definitely” planning to camp at Clemson this summer, and as such, he’ll have the chance to showcase his skills for the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“I look at myself as an athlete, so I can really do anything,” he said, describing himself as a player. “I feel like I’m good at safety. I’m a good cover safety, too. I like covering a lot and I can make tackles, too.”

Fatu is keeping his fingers crossed for an offer from Clemson moving forward.

“It would be very special because my brother goes there and we’ve already got a last name established there,” he said. “So, it would be very special for them to pull the trigger on me, and they would definitely be one of the top schools that I would be very interested in going. So, it would be very special to me and my family.”

Fatu has heard plenty of positive things about Clemson from Andrew, a freshman All-American and the ACC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 who enters his junior season in 2023 credited with 104 tackles (2.5 for loss), a sack, 13 pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery over 25 career games (21 starts).

“He loves it. He’s always telling me great things about it. That’s why I can’t wait to really get to experience it,” Fatu said. “Lately he’s been telling me he’s been working out a lot, trying to get to it because his junior year, he’s trying to make a big impact. So yeah, he’s been working hard.”

–Photo courtesy of Fatu Mukuba on Twitter (@MukubaFatu)

Graham Neff:

