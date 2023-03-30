Clemson’s receivers still working to be ‘what you’ve been accustomed to seeing’

Tyler Grisham doesn’t think his position group needs outside help heading into next season, but Clemson’s receivers coach is also working to maximize what he believes is enough talent in the room.

“Part of my job is to figure out what gets them going?” Grisham said this week. “What gets them fired up to go make plays, have fun and dominate?”

The play out wide has looked different for the Tigers the last couple of seasons. While Clemson’s passing game made some strides a season ago, jumping to 67th nationally after its precipitous dropoff into the 100s in 2021, it still wasn’t good enough. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney pointed to that as one of the reasons why he decided to replace Brandon Streeter with former SMU and TCU play caller Garrett Riley at offensive coordinator.

Sporadic quarterback play hasn’t helped – Cade Klubnik is going through his first offseason as the starter after taking over for the departed D.J. Uiagelelei in the bowl game – but inconsistency at the receiver position has also played its part in the Tigers’ once-explosive passing attack looking like a shell of its former self.

Clemson hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Amari Rodgers in 2020. In fact, no one has come all that close. Antonio Williams’ 604 receiving yards as a true freshman last season have been the most for any Clemson player since.

Williams has quickly emerged as one of the top playmakers at the position, but Clemson needs some more reliable targets to emerge alongside him with Joseph Ngata no longer around.

Beaux Collins appeared on the verge of a breakout sophomore season on the outside before a separated shoulder cut it short. Coaches are high on redshirt freshmen Adam Randall and Cole Turner, but Randall is also working to get back to full speed from the ACL surgery he underwent last spring. Fifth-year wideout Brannon Spector is getting some first-team work with Collins and Randall being limited this spring, but Williams and Collins are the only pass catchers still on the roster with more than 34 career receptions.

Early enrollee Noble Johnson, who’s been getting some second-team reps, is among the incoming freshmen that are being added to the mix, but the collective group is in prove-it mode. And Grisham said there’s some motivation within the room to do just that after another season in which he and some of his receivers feel like they underachieved.

“I think there’s an excitement to get out there, play, make plays and be who we are,” Grisham said. “Be Clemson and be what you’re been accustomed to seeing. … Maybe you feel like there’s to prove. If that kind of creates that edge for you, use that.”

There’s also a fine line to walk with that, Grisham said, because trying to prove people wrong can lead to doing too much and pressing. Grisham said the focus for his group this spring has been to channel that energy into a one-play-at-a-time mindset.

“Every play, dominate the man across from you,” he said. “Go win in the run game and the passing game. So having that mentality to win every rep.

“It’s been fun. I think there’s a hunger and a good fight to our guys right now.”

