Leggett's #7 To Be Retired On April 15



CLEMSON, S.C. – Former Clemson Head Coach Jack Leggett will have his #7 retired in a ceremony at Doug Kingsmore Stadium prior to Clemson’s game against Notre Dame on April 15 at 4 p.m. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. To order tickets for the game, click HERE



Leggett served as Clemson’s head coach for 22 seasons from 1994 to 2015 after spending two seasons as an assistant coach under Head Coach Bill Wilhelm. As head coach, Leggett led the Tigers to 955 wins, 21 NCAA Tournament appearances and six College World Series berths. Clemson was the seventh-winningest program in the nation during his time as head coach.

Under Leggett, the Tigers won three ACC Tournament titles, and he was named ACC Coach-of-the-Year three times. He coached 11 first-round draft picks, 21 players who went on to play in the major leagues, 31 First-Team All-ACC players, 34 All-Americans and 121 players who signed professional contracts.

In 36 seasons as a Division I head coach, Leggett totaled 1,332 wins, tied for 12th in history. Leggett was inducted into the ABCA Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020.

Leggett is a member of the 2023 baseball staff under Head Coach Erik Bakich, assisting with player, staff and program development.