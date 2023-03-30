Shipley expects even more versatility to his game in Riley's offense

Clemson has used its top running back all over the field the last two seasons.

When it comes to the Tigers’ new offense, Will Shipley is expecting the diversification to his game to go to another level next season.

Shipley has been repping in Garrett Riley’s air-raid system for nine practices now, and he likes what he’s seen. More specifically, he’s a fan of all the different spots he’s lining up in to potentially get the ball.

“It’s kind of what I came here to do, just being able to expand the offense,” Shipley said this week. “There’s not many players like me, so to be able to see that and to already have Coach Riley set me out and trying different things as we’re still trying to learn a new offense, it’s been pretty cool for me. I think I can add a whole new dimension for this offense, and I’m excited for it.”

Shipley, who’s been the Tigers’ primary kickoff returner since his freshman season in 2021, has also fielded some punts during spring practices, but offense is where Shipley believes he will build on his versatility the most. In addition to rushing for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, Shipley had the fourth-most receptions on the team.

He caught 38 passes for 242 yards a season ago, but Shipley said one of the biggest changes he’s anticipating for himself in Riley’s offense is becoming even more of a pass-catching threat from different spots on the field.

“No doubt,” Shipley said. “We’ve already seen it so far in spring, and I’m excited to kind of see how it expands from here as we learn the offense and grow.”

Shipley was the only player in the Football Bowl Subdivision last season to finish with at least 1,150 yards rusher, at least 200 yards receiving and at least 300 kickoff return yards. He became the first player from a Power Five conference to pull off the feat since Saquon Barkley did it for Penn State in 2017. Shipley and his position coach, former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller, are the only ACC players to accomplish it since 2000.

If the spring is any indication, Shipley will have a chance to add to those numbers come the fall.

“When he steps on the field, that kid is all about winning,” Spiller said. “And he’s going to do whatever it takes to win.”

