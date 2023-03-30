What They Are Saying: Latest Hopkins trade rumors, buzz

Trade rumors and speculation surrounding Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins continue to swirl.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying,” we look at some of the latest buzz on Twitter about a potential trade involving the former Clemson star:

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: #Cardinals have given NFL teams permission to speak with DeAndre Hopkins directly in order to facilitate trade.https://t.co/iXs7wZtkI3 pic.twitter.com/jukZnsXov2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 27, 2023

Update: Several NFL teams have sought permission from the #Cardinals to speak with DeAndre Hopkins and his camp. The #Patriots aren't among them, per @AlbertBreer pic.twitter.com/8RJzywizwx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 30, 2023

The Bills are reportedly likely out on a DeAndre Hopkins trade https://t.co/gAVcP706IG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 28, 2023

Teams Wary of D-Hop Contract: DeAndre Hopkins' $19.45M salary this season is giving teams pause about trading for him (ESPN)https://t.co/BKl0DISfeZ — The Football Dudes (@footballdudesLA) March 30, 2023

Yesterday on the @PatMcAfeeShow, @RapSheet was on and was asked about the Deandre Hopkins trade. He said the Hopkins trade will happen “more often than not” and also added that a potential deadline for a trade to happen could be the draft. #AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/PngIhZibTl — Cardinals Update (@updatecardinals) March 28, 2023

“I think DeAndre Hopkins is that different level of special…if the Cardinals trade him they may be essentially punting on the season.” 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @DeAndreHopkins pic.twitter.com/INev3Rg6OB — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 27, 2023

Brandon Beane pumped the brakes on the DeAndre Hopkins rumors today in Phoenix. “Social media is social media, don’t take that too far. … Our name gets thrown into a lot of things, sometimes we’ve done 1% (of what’s been reported).” Beane said team isn’t out on OBJ, either. pic.twitter.com/ESXsIgKpVe — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 27, 2023

On WGR, Sal Capaccio said he keeps hearing (at the owners meetings) the team to watch for DeAndre Hopkins is the Chiefs. Said he's also heard the Bills feel really good about what they've already added in FA to WR. — Bills Chat Podcast (@BillsChatPod) March 27, 2023

Update: The #Ravens have looked into trading for #Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins and #Broncos WR Courtland Sutton. They've also made a push to sign free-agent WR Odell Beckham, per @JFowlerESPN https://t.co/TXGAIc2CZ8 pic.twitter.com/PAj4YnIYNK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 30, 2023

“I’m operating under the premise that Hop is our starting X, and people are going to have to defend him.” Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon on DeAndre Hopkins trade rumors.@PHNX_Cardinals pic.twitter.com/IiZGvn4Qca — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) March 28, 2023

Jonathan Gannon expects WR DeAndre Hopkins to be with Cardinals: "I'm looking forward to getting in the meeting room and on the field with him and seeing where it can go"https://t.co/EZjjBSObvd pic.twitter.com/4tJUDlnDSf — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 27, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

