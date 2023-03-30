Where did Clemson prospects land in ESPN's 7-round mock draft?

ESPN released a seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft this week (subscription required), with NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid giving his predictions for all 259 picks ahead of April’s draft.

Reid projects six Clemson draft prospects to hear their names called over the course of the draft, including two in the first round and three in the first two rounds.

Defensive end Myles Murphy is the highest-drafted Tiger in the mock draft, going to the Green Bay Packers with the 15th overall pick.

“The Packers need to keep building their edge-rushing group, and Murphy would inject more youth into their defense,” Reid wrote. “Before tearing his ACL in November, Rashan Gary was well on his way to having a career year, while veteran Preston Smith had 8.5 sacks last season. Murphy has shown stretches of being a terror off the edge, although he needs to expand his toolbox as an edge rusher. His powerful hands as a run defender, determination as a rusher and alignment versatility could help him carve out a role early in his career.”

Reid has defensive tackle Bryan Bresee coming off the board 15 picks later to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 30th overall selection in the first round.

“Bresee suits the versatility of the Eagles’ scheme,” Reid wrote. “He has played every position along the line but projects best as a 3-technique tackle. His agility and quickness make him capable of playing off the edge in late-down situations, which is what he did frequently in college. Although Bresee must be more consistent, it will help him to go to a team with a veteran defense, which Philadelphia has. He has the potential to be a mainstay next to 2022 first-rounder Jordan Davis.”

Trenton Simpson is a second-round selection in Reid’s mock draft, with the Pittsburgh Steelers grabbing the former Clemson linebacker with the 49th overall pick.

“The Steelers added inside linebackers Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts this offseason, overhauling the second level of the defense,” Reid wrote. “They don’t have a versatile linebacker who can play multiple spots, however. That’s Simpson, a jack-of-all-trades defender who can cause problems as a blitzer and make plays in space.”

Reid then has three more Tigers being taken in the later rounds, including defensive end K.J. Henry (Round 5, Pick 138, Indianapolis Colts), offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (Round 5, Pick 174, Las Vegas Raiders) and tight end Davis Allen (Round 6, Pick 183, Detroit Lions).

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

