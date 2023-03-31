Clemson TE feels 'I’m at the top of my game'

Clemson tight end Sage Ennis, contributing to all 14 games last season for the Tigers, goes into this year knowing he’s expected to step up and be one of the main guys with some big shoes to fill.

Since Ennis’s start at Clemson in 2020, he’s had experience with playing under Danny Pearman, Tony Elliott, and even Thomas Austin for the Cheez-It Bowl in 2021.

Now, having Kyle Richardson as the tight ends coach, Ennis says that in the room “Coach Richardson brings a different dynamic.”

“You know every day he’s going to bring the juice, he’s going to bring the energy,” Ennis said following Wednesday’s spring practice. “We listen to music, which is kind of different. I don’t really like noise when I’m trying to focus up, but he can’t stand being in silence.”

That is as long as no country music is being played, Ennis made sure to note.

As far as on the field, one of Ennis’s favorite things about Richardson is that if he’s not sure of something he saw, or if a question is asked and he’s not positive on the answer, Richardson isn’t quick to spit out an answer. Instead, his coach takes the time to review the film and then discuss the correction.

When asked about his goals for the year, Ennis expressed that he doesn’t have a specific goal, but his mentality for the rest of his career and going into this year is to “deserve nothing, earn everything.” Besides graduating and obtaining his master’s degree, on the field “he leaves it in God’s hands.”

It’s still early on in the year with practice, but he believes everything is starting to click with the newness of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, expecting for the offense to look “really crisp.”

On the more personal side, Ennis said, “I think I’m in the best physical shape I’ve ever been in in my career, and I think mentally I’m in the best headspace I’ve ever been in. Right now I would say I’m at the top of my game.”

