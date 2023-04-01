5-star OL has high praise after Clemson visit

5-star OL has high praise after Clemson visit

One of the top 2025 offensive lineman was on campus at Clemson this weekend and was clearly impressed with what he saw.

Interior offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden took two Twitter to talk about his visit.  The 6-4, 320 pound prospect from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, TN already has offers from many of the top programs in the nation.

Gooden is ranked at the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the nation in 247’s composite 2025 rankings.

