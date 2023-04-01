Alabama DB enjoyed ‘soaking in everything’ on first Clemson visit

Clemson hosted an up-and-coming class of 2024 defensive back from the Yellowhammer State this week.

Valley (Ala.) High School cornerback Jay Harper made his first visit to Clemson on Wednesday, when he had the chance to spend plenty of time with assistant coach Lemanski Hall.

“I enjoyed it,” Harper said of the visit. “I enjoyed being with Coach Hall. I spent the day with Coach Hall and he showed me around the facilities, and they’re very nice. They’re (second) to none. They were showing me around and I was just soaking in everything, and I enjoyed it.”

The 6-foot, 165-pound rising senior was able to interact with Dabo Swinney as well and came away impressed by Clemson’s head coach.

“I chopped it up with him a lot,” Harper said. “I like Coach Swinney. He’s a cool guy, funny. He’s relaxed. He’s a person that you want to be around. Got good character and a good personality.”

Clemson is showing interest in Harper, who holds more than a dozen scholarship offers, and the Tigers hope to get a closer look at him this summer at Swinney’s football camp – something he’s planning to participate in.

“They’re interested in me,” he said. “They want to keep getting me back on campus and they want to see me come compete at a camp.”

Harper looks forward to showing what he can do as a corner when he works out at the camp.

“I’m a good, long corner, and I’m fast and I got very good technique,” he said. “So this summer I can show them how my technique translates on the field, and I can lock up anybody you put in front of me.”

Harper’s recruiting process has picked up this year with several Power Five offers coming in for him, and he said his recruitment is “still pretty wide open right now.”

Kentucky gave Harper his first Power Five offer last September, while he has added SEC and ACC offers from Mississippi State, Louisville, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Missouri this year. He also has offers from schools like Appalachian State, Georgia State, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Ohio) and UAB.

Harper is looking to narrow things down to his top five schools by his upcoming senior year.

Following an enjoyable experience at Clemson, what would it mean to him if the Tigers pulled the trigger on an offer moving forward?

“That would definitely be a great offer,” he said. “They would definitely be towards the top of my offers.”

As a junior last season, Harper posted 48 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups.

