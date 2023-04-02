Cardinals 'not going to rush' former Clemson defender, looming decision

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon spoke with reporters this week at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix.

Among the things that Gannon discussed is what he described as the “very unique skill set” possessed by former Clemson and current Cardinals defender Isaiah Simmons.

The 6-foot-4, 238-pounder is listed as an inside linebacker but has the athleticism and versatility to play different positions on defense. He took on more of a defensive back role last season, his third in the NFL.

How exactly the Cardinals deploy the do-it-all defensive weapon in 2023 remains to be seen.

“A lot of guys that look like him can’t do what he can do,” said Gannon, who was hired as the Cardinals’ new head coach in February after spending the last two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

“So, just excited to get on the grass with him and see what he’s comfortable with, with what we’re going to ask him to do. Just excited to see how he fits into what we’re going to do and help us win games.”

Along with determining the best way to utilize Simmons, the Cardinals also have a looming decision to make on the former first-round draft pick.

With Simmons being a part of the 2020 NFL Draft class, Arizona has until the May 1 deadline to decide whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option. If the Cardinals exercise it, he would be with the team through the 2024 season at $12.7 million. If the Cardinals don’t exercise it, he would become a free agent next offseason as a 25-year-old.

According to Gannon, the Cardinals aren’t rushing into a decision on where Simmons will play defensively this season, or his fifth-year option. Ahead of the deadline, Arizona will be able to see him some in new defense coordinator Nick Rallis’ defense and get a better understanding of what he can do in it.

“Even though we might have a vision for him and he might say I can do this, this and this, let’s make sure he’s comfortable with what we’re asking him to do mentally and physically,” Gannon said. “So, that’ll take a little bit of feeling out from both sides, but we got time before we line up in week one in September. So, I’m not going to rush that, we’re not going to rush that. But really good communication with Isaiah. I know he got good news about his health. So, he’s going to be here, and excited, ready to go.”

Selected by the Cardinals in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson, Simmons has appeared in 50 games (37 starts) in his first three seasons. He has totaled 258 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 11 QB hits, four INTs, 16 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

