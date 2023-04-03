Clemson seeing 'different' Mukuba this spring

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney thinks Andrew Mukuba took a step back last season. His position coach said the Tigers’ safety is moving in the opposite direction this spring.

“He’s been a different Andrew this spring,” safeties coach Mickey Conn said.

Last season was a trying one for Mukuba, a freshman All-American in 2021 who dealt with various injuries, including a dislocated elbow, that admittedly affected his performance. Mukuba toughed it out for 12 games, finishing his sophomore season with 50 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception.

“I don’t think I was myself at all,” Mukuba said. “When I dislocated my elbow in practice, I was not the same no more. I wasn’t moving the same no more. It was just frustrating getting in my head and things like that. All of that plays a factor in how you perform on Saturday nights.”

Conn believes there was even more that was weighing on Mukuba a season ago.

“I think losing Nolan Turner, who had been here and was right there next to him his freshman year and could tell him everything to do I think was a big help,” Conn said. “He just had to go out and play. And last year, he had to take on more or a leadership role, and it was just a little bit too much.

“But right now, he’s in a whole different place.”

Start with the physical part, where Mukuba said he feels as good this spring as he has since arriving on campus two years ago as a heralded four-star recruit out of Texas. Conn said Mukuba has also dedicated himself to better preparing his body for the toll the game can take on it by adding 10 pounds to his 6-foot frame this offseason.

“He’s up to about 190 pounds right now from last year when he was about 180,” Conn said. “So the physicality of the game, to protect his body and that sort of thing, he’s really turned it up in the weight room.”

Mukuba, who’s started 20 games at strong safety the last two seasons, has continued to get most of the first-teams reps this spring, and the plan is to keep him at that spot almost exclusively next season. From a mental standpoint, Mukuba said he’s more focused than he’s ever been. He added that has more to do with simply wanting to play his best football rather than feeling like he needs to prove he’s capable of more on the back end of Clemson’s defense.

“It’s scary to say that because my freshman year I was really focused, but now I’m even more focused,” Mukuba said.

His coaches see it, too.

“I see a different look in his eye right now,” Conn said. “I think this spring he’s really taken a step forward with his leadership, his attitude and his mentality. He’s got that eye back.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

