‘He’s just dominating guys’: Senior safety says Woods has earned his respect

Count senior Clemson safety R.J. Mickens among those who have been impressed by Peter Woods this spring.

Woods, the highly touted true freshman defensive lineman from Alabama, has garnered no shortage of hype and praise this spring.

And he has certainly gained the respect of Mickens by what he’s shown on the field during spring practice.

“Of course in high school I know he was a great player, and he’s come out here and he’s proved it and definitely earned my respect as a player and a lot of other coaches’ respect, too,” Mickens said. “So, he’s definitely been doing his thing.”

Woods finished his high school career with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks. He recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior despite being double-teamed the entire season.

Mickens believes the former five-star prospect hasn’t been fazed at all by the collegiate scene and competition since enrolling early at Clemson in January.

“I don’t think this whole college thing intimidated him one bit,” Mickens said. “He just came in and just acted like it was another day. He’s just dominating guys, just doing what he’s done in the past.”

By all accounts, Woods is as advertised and living up to the billing as one of the nation’s best players in the 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder was ranked as high as the No. 4 overall prospect in his class by ESPN, which considered him the top defender in his class regardless of position.

“He’s just been dominating people,” Mickens said. “He’s just been up there shedding guys and making plays and just going out there doing his thing.”

