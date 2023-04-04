Clemson baseball rebounds with decisive victory over Coastal Carolina

Clemson baseball defeated No. 17 Coastal Carolina in a 16-6 run-rule victory on Tuesday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson came into the matchup against Coastal Carolina looking to rebound after being swept in the series by Wake Forest at home over the weekend. With the decisive win over the Chanticleers, Clemson improved to 17-13 and Coastal Carolina fell to 18-8.

The Chanticleers took the first lead of the game, but the Tigers stole that lead right back during their first at-bat and did not relinquish their advantage for the remainder of the game.

Clemson’s strong performance at the plate started with left fielder Will Taylor’s triple through left center field early in the first inning. The triple brought in two RBIs for the Tigers, securing the team’s first lead of the night. After picking up one more run, Clemson left the first inning with a 3-1 lead.

The momentum at the plate carried into the second inning as designated hitter Billy Amick led off the inning with a home run to right center field. Soon thereafter, Cooper Ingle picked up his first hit in the game. The single to right field hit by Ingle allowed Benjamin Blackwell to run in, adding another run to the Tigers’ tally. With consistent hitting down the lineup, the Tigers widened their lead to 5-2.

After a scoreless third inning from both teams, the Tigers faced real pressure for the first time in the fourth inning when Joe Allen replaced starting pitcher Ethan Darden on the mound. After the Chanticleers immediately picked up two hits off Allen, the pitcher was replaced by Nick Hoffmann. Hoffmann’s pitching and a double play helped the Tigers narrowly escape the inning with a 5-3 lead.

Clemson picked up two more hits and scored another run in the fourth inning, regaining a three-score lead, 6-3.

However, that three-score lead was short-lived for the Tigers, as the team faced pressure from the Chanticleers from the outset of the fifth inning. After the Chanticleers picked up three hits and two runs off Hoffmann, Clemson held a one-score lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.

The scoreboard pressure had little effect on the Tigers’ momentum at the plate. With two outs, Caden Grice singled to right field, helping Clemson widen the lead to 10-5.

The sixth inning consisted of that same pinpoint accuracy at the plate for the Tigers. Facing loaded bases, Coastal Carolina turned to Liam Doyle to pitch the team out of the five-score hole, but Erik Bakich’s squad continued to hit the ball effectively and consistently. The Tigers picked up three more runs in the sixth, taking a 13-6 lead.

Coastal Carolina continued to struggle from the mound through the remainder of the game, rotating through seven of their pitchers during the entire game. Clemson capitalized at the plate, sealing the game with a 10-run lead in the seventh inning.

Clemson finished the game with 15 hits, led by Riley Bertram and Amick, who each picked up three hits.

The Tigers are headed to Tallahassee for an ACC series matchup against Florida State. First pitch is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at 8 p.m. on ACCN.