Newcomers impressing on back end of Clemson's defense

Early playing time may be hard to come by given the depth and experience at the position, but Clemson’s incoming freshmen safeties are making a strong first impression.

Khalil Barnes and Kylen Webb are going through their first spring with the Tigers as early enrollees after signing with Clemson in December. They have shown early one what made each a four-star recruit in Clemson’s 2023 signing class.

For Barnes, a two-time 8-4A Player of the Year in the Georgia prep ranks at North Oconee High, it’s the high football IQ to go with natural athleticism at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds that have caught the eye of safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“I’ve been extremely impressed with his ability to pick up on the defense,” Conn said. “His footwork, his speed, his change of direction and coverage ability. He’s going to be a good one.”

Webb is getting caught back up to the speed of the game after missing his senior season at Sumner (Florida) High with a wrist injury, and Conn said he’s been impressed with the progress Webb has made 12 practices in. At 6-1 and 185 pounds, Webb also looks the part for the position.

“It’s just amazing his growth from day one to where we are right now in spring ball,” Conn said.

Whether or not Barnes or Webb will be more than special-teams contributors come the fall remains to be seen. The depth chart at their position is crowded with Clemson bringing back its top four safeties from last season. Andrew Mukuba, who’s held down the starting job at strong safety the last two seasons, is the only non-senior among that group.

Sherrod Covil, who played in 13 games as a true freshman last season, and redshirt freshman Kylon Griffin are also competing to be part of the rotation there. Worst case, Barnes and Webb should provide quality depth if they continue on their current trajectory.

