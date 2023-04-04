Where Clemson draft prospects landed in McShay's two-round mock draft

A longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst released his latest mock draft (subscription required) this week, giving his predictions for the first two rounds of this month’s draft.

Todd McShay projects a trio of Clemson draft prospects to be selected in the first two rounds, including one in the opening round.

McShay has former Tiger defensive end Myles Murphy going to the Green Bay Packers with the 15th overall pick.

“… Murphy would be a problem for opponents off the edge of the defense,” McShay wrote. “The Packers’ 34 sacks tied for 27th last season, and Rashan Gary is coming off a torn ACL. Murphy can drive back blockers, use his great bend to turn the corner and then close on the quarterback with burst. He put together 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.”

McShay then sees former Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee coming off the board in the second round, going to the Las Vegas Raiders with the 38th overall selection.

“The Raiders got run over last season, surrendering 4.5 yards per carry and 20 rushing TDs — both bottom-10 numbers,” McShay wrote. “Bresee is dominant in that phase of the game, using upper body strength to shed blockers and bring down ball carriers.”

McShay projects Trenton Simpson as a second-round pick as well, with the Dallas Cowboys grabbing the former Tiger linebacker at No. 58 overall.

“Despite re-signing Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas could look to add to the linebacker corps,” McShay wrote. “Simpson is a good value pick for the Cowboys here, and he brings versatility, man coverage skills and range against the run.”

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

