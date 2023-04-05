Big-time Ohio QB recaps ‘amazing’ Clemson visit, what stood out

A big-time quarterback prospect from the Buckeye State was back in Tiger Town last weekend.

Findlay (Ohio) High School four-star Ryan Montgomery (pictured left) – a top-100 national prospect in the 2025 class – returned to Clemson for an unofficial visit this past Friday and Saturday.

“The visit was amazing,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I got to watch two practices and spent a lot of time with Coach (Garrett) Riley and Coach (Tajh) Boyd.”

Along with Riley, Clemson’s new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, and Boyd, an offensive analyst for the Tigers, Montgomery was able to spend time with head coach Dabo Swinney as well as Jordan Sorrells, the senior director of recruiting.

“They just reiterated how special of a place this is,” Montgomery said of what he heard from the staff, “and how I could really fit in this new offensive scheme under Coach Riley.”

What was Montgomery’s biggest takeaway from his latest experience on campus and time around the Tigers’ program?

“What really stood out to me is just how different and unique Clemson is and how they approach things,” he said.

Montgomery, who also visited Clemson last summer and came back in the fall for the Louisville game, plans to return again during the upcoming season if not sooner.

“We’re definitely coming back for a game (looking at the Notre Dame game) and may possibly come back down in the summer if available,” he said.

Montgomery has racked up 20-plus offers, including offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Wisconsin among others.

Clemson has yet to offer a quarterback (or any prospect) in the 2025 class, though Montgomery is a strong candidate to eventually collect an offer from the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound rising junior has been on Clemson’s recruiting radar for quite some time, and he is certainly high on the Tigers.

“Clemson definitely has established itself as a top school in my eyes,” he said. “Landing an offer from them would really mean a lot to me as they are so selective in the recruiting process and they don’t just throw out offers to people like maybe some other schools do. You have to be talented enough to play for Clemson, but so much more goes into the process of earning an offer from them such as character and if you fit their culture, because not everyone does. But it would mean a lot to me and I’m really looking forward to growing my relationship with the staff as I have a very strong one with them already.”

Montgomery is the younger brother of Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, a former Clemson target in the class of 2023.

Ryan is ranked as the No. 97 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in his class.

Had a great weekend at Clemson! Very special place and excited to get back! @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @SorrellsJordan pic.twitter.com/zdjdYxZgtG — Ryan Montgomery (@RyanMonty2025) April 1, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

