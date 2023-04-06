Is Vizzina pushing Klubnik for QB1?

Even with D.J. Uiagalelei moving on from the program, Clemson still has two former blue-chip quarterback prospects on its roster for next season.

But that doesn’t mean there’s a quarterback competition inside Dabo Swinney’s program.

Cade Klubnik and Christopher Vizzina are both going through the spring after Vizzina, one of the gems of the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class, arrived on campus in January as an early enrollee. Klubnik, the five-star quarterback signee in the Tigers’ 2022 class, is heading into his first season as the starter after taking over that role late last season from Uiagalelei, who has since transferred to Oregon State.

Swinney shot down the notion that Vizzina is coming for Klubnik’s job.

“No, these guys are just out here competing against themselves and trying to be the best version of themselves,” he said.

Swinney said Klubnik has had an “amazing” spring under the tutelage of new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who’s doubling as the quarterbacks coach. Former walk-on Hunter Helms has been consistently repping with the second-team offense while Vizzina has gotten third-team reps.

That doesn’t mean Vizzina hasn’t had his moments this spring. Swinney said the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder, who threw for more than 7,000 yards and accounted for 88 touchdowns during his prep career at Briarwood Christian (Alabama) School, brings some plenty of natural tools to the position.

“CV is special. It’s easy to see,” Swinney said. “The guy is gifted, and he’s only 17 years old. He’s a young guy. He’s got a bright, bright future.”

Vizzina is in the same boat mentally with Klubnik and the rest of the quarterbacks when it comes to having to learn a new offense following Brandon Streeter’s firing in January and Riley’s subsequent hiring, but Swinney said he’s starting to see things slow down for Vizzina through 12 spring practices.

“Now that he’s here and he can go back through it this summer, and then by the time we get to fall camp, he’s going to get (the offense) for the third time,” Swinney said. “That kid’s just going to get better and better. We’ve got a really good situation.”

