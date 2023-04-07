Alabama edge rusher has Clemson 'high' in his recruitment after visit

Clemson hosted a slew of recruits over the weekend, with many guys raving about their visit on social media.

Among the big names on campus was Highland Home (AL) star edge rusher CJ May, who posted his praises on Twitter.

“The visit was actually great,” May said. “I enjoyed it a lot because we obviously got to see the football part, but they showed us a lot more about the campus. You can have some places that make everything about football and at Clemson it seems like everything is a lot bigger than football there.”

As a member of the class of 2025, May has yet to receive an official ranking from any major recruiting services. However, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound pass rusher already holds seven FBS offers, including five from Power Five programs.

May already has a relationship with defensive tackles coach Nick Eason, who helped recruit his cousin, edge rusher Keldric Faulk, while at Auburn.

“Coach Eason and Coach Lemanski (Hall) were basically letting me know I’m on the board, but they’re not just going to give me an offer,” May said. “I still have to work for it.”

As a sophomore, May racked up 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks en route to an All-State first team selection and state semifinal appearance.

Accompanying May on his visit was his father and cousin, Jakaleb Faulk, who is another Clemson target in the class of 2025. All three family members thoroughly enjoyed their visit to the program.

“Clemson stands pretty high on my list,” May said. “Even though I don’t have the offer, I feel like it’s one of those things that comes to you.”

May and his family are already planning a return visit in the near future, but a timeframe has yet to be determined.

