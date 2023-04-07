Where three Tigers landed in top draft analyst's new prospect rankings

Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft later this month, a prominent draft analyst updated his ranking of the top 50 draft-eligible prospects this week.

Daniel Jeremiah’s prospect rankings 4.0 features three Clemson draft prospects, with defensive end Myles Murphy and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee dropping down a little bit, and linebacker Trenton Simpson getting a slight bump up on the NFL Network analyst’s updated list.

Murphy remains the highest-ranked of the Tiger trio, checking in as the No. 23 overall prospect in the 2023 draft class according to Jeremiah, who moved Murphy down three spots on the updated list.

“Murphy is a tall, high-cut edge rusher with long arms,” Jeremiah wrote. “At Clemson, he split his time between standing up on the edge and aligning in a four-point stance. He offers an explosive first step and likes to use his inside arm to initially jolt offensive tackles before separating and closing on the quarterback. He does stall out too often with his pure bull rush. He is stout at the point of attack in the run game, but needs to become a more consistent tackler. I love his motor and nonstop effort to chase plays from the back side. Overall, Murphy is ready to start right away and can provide value on all three downs.” Bresee likewise moved down three spots in Jeremiah’s updated ranking and now comes in as the No. 37 overall prospect. “Bresee has ideal height and bulk for the position,” Jeremiah wrote. “He moved up and down the line of scrimmage in Clemson’s scheme. Against the pass, he generates pressures on slants and is an effective looper in pass-rush games. He has some shock in his hands, but stalls out too often once he’s engaged. He has some hip and ankle tightness. Against the run, he shows block awareness and utilizes his quick hands to keep blockers off his chest. He looked gassed at times this past season, which was likely the result of high snap counts while still recovering from injury. Overall, Bresee flashes on tape, but he needs to be more consistent.” Simpson, meanwhile, moved up one spot to No. 43 in Jeremiah’s new top 50. “Simpson is a tall, twitched-up, off-ball linebacker,” Jeremiah wrote. “He is excellent in man coverage. He has the speed and agility to mirror tight ends all over the field. He isn’t as reliable when dropping into zone coverage; he is late to react, but his speed helps cover it up most of the time. He is an excellent blitzer and closes in a hurry. Also, Simpson is effective when spying the quarterback. Once he decides to go, he’s a blur. Against the run, he’s at his best when he can see from outside the box. He will get lost in the trash inside the box on occasion. Overall, I wish Simpson was a little more instinctive inside, but his speed and athleticism should translate well to the next level.” The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

