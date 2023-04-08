5-star, top Palmetto State recruit ‘really loved’ latest Clemson visit

Among the top prospects that Clemson played host to last weekend was a five-star defensive lineman ranked as the No. 1 player in the Palmetto State for his class.

Lake City (S.C.) High School’s Amare Adams returned to campus for the Tigers’ underclassmen day last Saturday, when he really enjoyed taking in a spring practice and hanging around defensive tackles coach Nick Eason.

“I really loved it!” Adams said of the visit. “It meant more than me just being a football player. The highlight was practice and spending time with Coach Eason.”

Adams, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound rising junior in the 2025 class, was able to meet Dabo Swinney as well.

“I think he really cares about his players,” Adams said regarding his overall impression of Clemson’s head coach.

What did Adams hear from the coaches in general while he was on campus?

“The message was about me being a man and a student and P.A.W. Journey,” he said.

“I feel like they are nice and want to get the best out of you as a person,” Adams added of the coaching staff.

Adams made his first visit to Clemson last November when he attended the Miami game. He hasn’t yet set a date for his next trip to Tiger Town, though he is looking to make it back this summer.

“Probably sometime in June look to return,” he said. “Not sure the date.”

Adams has accumulated offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Virginia Tech.

Clemson typically doesn’t offer prospects any earlier than June 1 of the summer before their junior year, but there’s a good chance that Adams will eventually receive an offer from the Tigers based on what he’s heard from the coaches.

“They told me they don’t offer sophomores but I would probably be a guy later on,” he said. “It would be awesome to get an offer.”

Adams is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 29 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class. 247Sports, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite all rank him as the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina for his class.

–Photo courtesy of Amare Adams on Twitter (@AmareAdams7)

