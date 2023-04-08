Clemson quarterback target commits elsewhere

Clemson missed out on yet another highly touted quarterback prospect in the class of 2024.

Langston Hughes (GA) star quarterback Air Noland committed to Ohio State over Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Miami, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Noland is a four-star recruit in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 55 overall recruit and No. 7 quarterback in his recruiting class.

As a junior, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller threw for 4,095 yards and had 60 total touchdowns with just four interceptions and a completion percentage of more than 73%.

Clemson has yet to land a quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

