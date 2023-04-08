Virginia offensive lineman continues to build relationships on recent visit

Clemson hosted a plethora of highly touted recruits on campus throughout the week.

Tuscarora (VA) four-star offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal is one of the few visitors that already held an offer from the Tigers. This week’s trip was his second to Clemson since October.

“I wanted to fill in missing pieces from past visits and keep building my relationships with the coaches,” Westphal said. “I met with P.A.W. Journey and academic staff and visited the on campus housing.”

The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman holds more than 30 offers, but has already cut his list to 10 schools. Alongside Clemson, Westphal is also considering Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Washington.

“I met one on one with Coach Swinney for the first time,” he said. “He talked about how few Clemson offers there are out there, how they dial in on the recruits to make sure they fit the culture and how few people make it into his office. Ole Miss has 450 offers out there. Clemson has 55.”

Westphal was continuously impressed with Thomas Austin, the Tigers’ offensive line coach, and continued to nurture that relationship throughout the visit.

“He’s different than other OL coaches because he went to Clemson,” Westphal said. “He has lived being a Clemson Tiger and now he’s developing them. That’s commitment I can respect.”

