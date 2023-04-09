Rising local 4-star RB left Clemson ‘really impressed’ after latest visit

Among the running back prospects hosted by Clemson last weekend was a local four-star who has seen his recruitment continue to pick up steam this year.

Marquise Henderson, a class of 2025 recruit from nearby Belton-Honea Path High School (Honea Path, S.C.), was on campus for the Tigers’ underclassmen day Saturday, April 1.

“What really stood out to me about the visit is everything is literally about family there,” Henderson told The Clemson Insider. “What surprised me about Clemson is how hard the players work at practice and how well they’re coached.”

Henderson made a few gameday visits to Death Valley this past season, and Clemson has made a great impression on the 5-foot-10, 170-pound rising junior, from the fan base to the way the program is run to the coaches.

While Henderson said he is “really close with most of the coaching staff,” he noted that C.J. Spiller is the coach he has the best relationship with.

Clemson’s running backs coach has conveyed to Henderson that he isn’t just simply looking to have great running backs in his position room, but wants the total package – on the field, off the field and in the classroom.

“Coach Spiller is really hard about academics,” Henderson said. “He doesn’t only want you good on the field, he wants you good in the class, even at home. You know, he just wants you to be a good person in every aspect.”

Henderson picked up his first offer from Coastal Carolina last August, followed by an offer from Virginia Tech in November. Since the turn of the calendar year, he has collected additional offers from Liberty, Charlotte, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and most recently Cincinnati last month.

Henderson left Clemson impressed following his latest experience on campus, and the local standout would love to add an offer from Dabo Swinney’s program moving forward.

“What really impressed me about Clemson is how they’re top in academics and on the field,” Henderson said. “It would mean a lot to get an offer from Clemson. You know, building that relationship with Coach Swinney and the rest of the coaching staff. And hopefully I make it back to Clemson very soon.”

Henderson is ranked as the No. 229 overall prospect in the 2025 class by Rivals, which considers him the nation’s No. 20 running back in his class and the No. 5 prospect from the Palmetto State.

–Photo courtesy of Marquise Henderson on Twitter (@quisehenderson)

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

