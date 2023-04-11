4-star QB, top-100 national recruit talks recent Clemson visit

Clemson recently played host to a highly touted quarterback prospect from the Peach State.

Houston County (Warner Robins, Ga.) four-star Antwann Hill – a top-100 national prospect in the 2025 class, per multiple recruiting services – traveled to Tiger Town for Clemson’s underclassmen day Saturday, April 1.

“I enjoyed it very well,” Hill told The Clemson Insider. “Everything is organized. Loved how the team really got after it at practice and really competed against each other.”

What stood out about Clemson to Hill, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound rising junior, “is how they were explaining P.A.W. Journey and just how they travel places and teach young men how to become men and taking them to applying for jobs and seeing new opportunities more than just football.”

During the visit, Hill had the chance to spend time with new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley as well as offensive analyst Tajh Boyd.

“I love Coach Riley and Coach Boyd,” Hill said. “They brought me in like family and sat down and talked some ball, watched film some.”

What did Hill hear from the coaches overall while he was on campus?

“The message was just keep doing what I’m doing,” he said, “and they will be back down to watch me in spring.”

Hill has camped at Clemson multiple times in the past, including last summer. He hasn’t yet set a date for his next trip to campus.

“I don’t know when I’m coming back,” he said. “Just gotta keep building a relationship with coaches.”

Hill’s lengthy list of around two dozen offers includes schools such as Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

Clemson has yet to offer a quarterback in the 2025 class, or any prospect in the class for that matter, but Hill hopes to receive an offer from the Tigers down the road.

“It would mean a lot because Clemson doesn’t offer that many guys,” he said, “so me just knowing I’m a top guy that they want is amazing and I feel like the offer is coming soon.”

Hill is ranked as the No. 6 pro-style quarterback and No. 68 overall prospect in the 2025 class by Rivals, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 7 quarterback and No. 81 overall prospect in his class. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 4 quarterback and No. 50 overall prospect in his class.

–Photo courtesy of Antwann Hill

